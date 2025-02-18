U.S.-Russia summit live: talks on the future of the war begin

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

Senior U.S. and Russian officials meet Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first high-level meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago comes a week after a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin.

Putin said Tuesday he was "ready" to negotiate with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He also recognized Ukraine's "right" to join the European Union, although he rejected its demand to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The U.S. delegation is headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. On the Russian side: Sergey Lavrov, head of diplomacy, and Kremlin Yuri Ushakov, diplomatic adviser.

Times are in Eastern Time (ET).

06:59 Am 'China hopes that all parties and stakeholders can participate in the peace talks process' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun maintained that the Chinese regime welcomed "all peace efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis," including Tuesday's talks.



Although he added, alluding to Kiev's absence from the talks, "China hopes that all parties and stakeholders can participate in the peace talks process in due course."



"China always believes that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the crisis and has been committed to promoting talks for peace, Guo said at a regular news briefing," he also said in words picked up by the official Xinhua media.

06:37 Am Russia lashes out at 'Euro-Atlantic hawks' "Russia-US contacts at the highest and high levels are causing nervousness among the Euro-Atlantic Russia hawks," argued Maria Zakharova, Russian spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry.



"As much as they try to prolong the Kiev junta’s agony, they will not succeed. Sooner or later, it will be held accountable," she added.



Those words were shared by the ministry's official X account along with pictures of the meeting, in which the two delegations can be seen seated at the table.

06:10 Am Zelenski in Ankara, with the view in Riyadh

President Volodimir Zelenski began his official activities in Ankara, Turkey, with an eye on what is happening thousands of kilometers away from the US-Russia summit. On Wednesday he himself will travel to Saudi Arabia.



Zelenski assured that he had not been officially informed of the meeting and warned that his country would disregard any agreement reached without Ukraine at the table.



05:30 am The EU, ready to 'partner' with the White House

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the highest executive body of the European Union (EU), said Tuesday that the bloc of European countries wants to 'partner' with Washington to reach a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.



"Financially and militarily, Europe has brought more to the table than anyone else. And we will step up," she said after a meeting with Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. "Now is a critical moment."



Von der Leyen's remarks come after EU leaders expressed concern about not being part of the talks in Riyadh. It also comes as internal divisions surface over a British initiative to deploy troops on Ukrainian territory as collateral in a peace process.



A day earlier several leaders of the group held an emergency meeting in Paris, France, to discuss their role in a possible pact and their efforts to increase defense spending, as demanded by Donald Trump.