Portugal intercepts nearly 7 tons of cocaine on a narco-submarine in the Atlantic Ocean

Published by Agustina Blanco 31 de marzo, 2025

In a major international operation, Portuguese authorities, in collaboration with Spain and other foreign agencies, succeeded in intercepting a semi-submersible carrying approximately 6.5 tons of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean.

The action, dubbed Operation "Nautilus," took place some 500 nautical miles south of the Azores and represents a major blow to transnational drug trafficking bound for the Iberian Peninsula and other European countries.

According to an official press release, the intervention was led by the Judicial Police (PJ) of Portugal, with the support of the Portuguese Navy and Air Force, as well as the Spanish Civil Guard. Spanish Civil Guard, the US DEA and the UK National Crime Agency.

The operation originated from information shared by the Civil Guard through the Maritime Analysis and Operations Center - Narcotics (MAOC-N), based in Lisbon. This center played a key role in the coordination that made it possible to locate and intercept the vessel.

The semi-submersible, operated by a transnational criminal organization, was carrying about seven tons of drugs and was crewed by five people, who were arrested on the spot.

According to the authorities, the shipment was destined for several European countries, demonstrating the magnitude of the distribution networks involved.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, is being conducted by the National Unit for the Fight against Drug Trafficking of the PJ, in close cooperation with international authorities.

This joint effort underscores the importance of collaboration between countries and agencies to combat maritime drug trafficking, a route increasingly used by criminal organizations.

The seizure adds to the ongoing efforts of the Iberian authorities and their international partners to dismantle networks operating in the Atlantic, a strategic route for drugs entering Europe.