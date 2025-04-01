Marco Rubio Announces Visa Restrictions on Chinese Officials for Restricting Access to Tibetan Areas

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 31 de marzo, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported Monday that the United States imposed new visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in blocking foreign access to Tibetan areas.

"For far too long, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has refused to afford U.S. diplomats, journalists, and other international observers access to the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan areas of China, while China's diplomats and journalists enjoy broad access in the United States," the secretary of state said in a statement.

Without mentioning any particular Chinese officials, Rubio continued, "U.S. diplomats are also unable to provide services to U.S. citizens traveling in Tibet. This lack of reciprocity is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Today I am imposing visa restrictions against Chinese officials who have engaged in systematic efforts to restrict access to Tibetan areas.



China must restore reciprocity for our diplomats and others to access Tibetan areas in the same way that China’s diplomats enjoy broad… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 31, 2025

Rubio therefore called on the Chinese regime to release access to Tibetan areas to diplomats, journalists and international organizations.