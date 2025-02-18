Division in Europe: Several countries rule out British initiative to deploy troops in Ukraine

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

At a crisis meeting in Paris, European countries discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, a context marked by peace negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's proposal to deploy European forces as part of an eventual peace deal were met with strong resistance from within the continent.

During a summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the idea as "premature" and "inappropriate," arguing that peace negotiations have not yet begun and that no decision on a deployment can be made without knowing its outcome.

France proposes an alternative strategy

While France showed its readiness to assume a more significant role in European security, Macron put forward a different option: establishing a "reassurance force" that would be positioned behind a future ceasefire line, avoiding a direct deployment in the conflict zone. He insisted that any strategy must have the backing of all European partners and coordination with the United States.

Europe divided over military role in Ukraine

The discrepancies among European countries were evident. Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain rejected the idea of sending troops, while the United Kingdom, France and Sweden backed greater military engagement with Kiev. Starmer defended his position by asserting that any European-led security effort must have a U.S. guarantee, warning that without it, Russia could take advantage of the situation to resume its offensive.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed doubts about the initiative's feasibility, describing it as "the most complex and least likely to be effective," according to sources familiar with her statements.

U.S. position

As Europe debates its role, the U.S. defense secretary hinted that his country would not send troops to a peacekeeping mission. However, Trump's envoy for Ukraine assured that all options remain on the table.