State Department's nod to Taiwan: its website removed a paragraph in which the U.S. 'did not support' the island's independence

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 16 de febrero, 2025

The Trump Administration sent an acknowledging nod in Taiwan's direction. It turns out that the State Department website removed a paragraph that said the United States "did not support" independence for the island. At the same time, the update announced a Pentagon technology and semiconductor development cooperation program with Taiwan.

Although there are no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the United States is its main international ally and is obliged by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

"We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side," read the State Department update. "We expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to the people on both sides of the (Taiwan) Strait," they added.

Thus, Washington DC reiterated its opposition to any unilateral change, whether from Taiwan or China, although the Xi Jinping government claims the democratically governed island as its own. Indeed, Taiwan's Defense Ministry recently detected 24 Chinese military aircraft conducting a "joint combat readiness patrol" along with warships around the island.

Lin Chia-lung, Taiwan's foreign minister, welcomed the update from the agency led by Marco Rubio. According to a statement, Chia-lung "welcomed the support and positive stance on U.S.-Taiwan relations demonstrated in the relevant content."

In addition to removing the non-support for Taiwan independence, the State Department website now references Taiwan's cooperation with a Pentagon technology and semiconductor development project. It even states that the U.S. will support Taiwan's membership in international organizations "where appropriate."