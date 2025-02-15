Trump administration to launch Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

The Trump administration will start peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. So reported Politico after speaking with two U.S. officials familiar with the diplomatic mission. According to their information, there are no plans for other European leaders to join the negotiations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and the president's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, will be part of the negotiations along with other top Trump officials.

Mike McCaul (R-Texas), former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed to Politico that Rubio, Witkoff and Waltz will be part of the peace negotiations.

Ending the Russia-Ukraine war was one of the central campaign promises of Donald Trump, who repeated again and again that the conflict would never have broken out with him in the White House.

Zelensky: ‘The world is looking up to America as the power that has the ability to … stop the war’

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke on X on Saturday afternoon to highlight the role of the United States as a mediator to achieve peace. However, he warned that Vladimir Putin intends to "prolong the war."

"We have begun working with President Trump’s team and can already see that success is attainable. Right now, the world is looking up to America as the power that has the ability to not only stop the war but also help ensure the reliability of peace afterward," Zelensky wrote on the aforementioned social network.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted a "good" telephone conversation with Trump, as well as his meeting with J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference. "Our teams are working throughly and in detail on a special agreement between our countries—one that will certainly strengthen both America and Ukraine. We are committed to making it a real success, exactly as we agreed," the president continued in his release.

"Of course, we will see more of Putin’s attempts to deceive the world and prolong the war. But real peace is possible—and we must achieve it together: Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. This is about our shared security. Thank you, America!" Zelensky concluded.