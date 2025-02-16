Netanyahu in joint statement with Rubio: Complete coordination with Trump

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 16 de febrero, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working "in full cooperation and coordination" with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a joint statement released on Sunday with visiting Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Contrary to what is being reported, President Trump and I are working in full cooperation and coordination," the statement said.

"We have a shared strategy, which cannot always be detailed to the public—including when the gates of hell will open. And they will open if all our hostages are not returned, every last one of them," it continued.

According to a statement from his office on Saturday, Netanyahu will convene the Security Cabinet "soon" to discuss Jerusalem’s response to Trump’s call for the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza to release all of the hostages it is holding.

Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to securing the release of all hostages, dismantling Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, and eliminating the threat from Gaza.

For his part, the top American diplomat stressed at a press conference alongside the Israeli premier that the Jewish state has no stronger ally in the White House than Trump.

Rubio emphasized that the hostages must be released and reiterated that Hamas cannot continue as a military or governing force, stating that the terrorist group "must be eliminated."

On Syria, he stressed that replacing one destabilizing force with another is not the solution. In regards to Lebanon, he stated that "we share the same goal: a strong Lebanese state capable of disarming Hezbollah."

Rubio maintained that the ayatollah regime in Tehran is the source of all the instability in the Middle East, saying that this must be addressed, and stressing that Iran must never have nuclear weapons.

He praised the Jewish state, saying that, "founded after a horrifying crime against humanity, Israel stands as a beacon to the world. More nations like Israel in the Middle East would make the world safer," adding that "Israel seeks peace but won’t be intimidated by its enemies."

For his part, Netanyahu offered Rubio a warm welcome, saying it was "great to welcome you to Jerusalem as Secretary of State," hailing Trump again as "the greatest friend Israel has ever had at the White House," reflecting on his recent visit to Washington.

He said that it was a "very production discussion" with Rubio, as the two men held a private meeting at Netanyau’s Jerusalem office before participating in an extended diplomatic exchange with their teams. Netanyahu emphasized that Iran was the number one topic of the conversations.

"Israel and America stand shoulder to shoulder in countering the threat of Iran. We agreed that the ayatollahs must not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said. "We also agreed that Iran’s aggression in the region has to be rolled back," adding that over the past 16 months, Israel "has dealt a mighty blow to Iran’s terror axis."

"Under the strong leadership of President Trump and with your unflinching support, I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job."

He also thanked Trump for helping to secure the release of three hostages on Saturday, after Hamas had earlier said they would not be released on time.

"I also thanked him for America’s unequivocal backing for Israel’s policy in Gaza in moving forward," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also said that they discussed Trump’s "bold plan for Gaza" and how to make it a reality.

Netanyahu called the weekend attacks on UNIFIL forces by Hezbollah supporters in Beirut "concerning," saying that Hezbollah must be disarmed and that "Israel will take necessary measures to enforce the ceasefire and ensure its security."

He praised Trump for reinstating executive orders against the ICC and sanctioning its officials, saying that strategic discussions were held on countering these threats from anti-American and anti-Israel international forums.

"There are significant challenges and opportunities. By working together, America and Israel will overcome obstacles and capitalize on opportunities. The best is yet to come," Netanyahu concluded.

Rubio touched down in Israel on Saturday night for his first visit to the Jewish state since being confirmed as America’s top diplomat.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar greeted Rubio on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion International Airport. The two men were slated to tour the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The American diplomat is slated to meet with other high-ranking officials, including President Isaac Herzog and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

"Secretary Rubio’s engagements with senior officials will promote U.S. interests in advancing regional cooperation, stability and peace," State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a press statement ahead of the visit.

"The trip will center on freeing American and all other hostages from Hamas captivity, advancing to Phase II of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and countering the destabilizing activities of the Iranian regime and its proxies," the statement continued.

Rubio’s trip follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip, after which the coastal area would be turned over to American control for reconstruction.

On Thursday, Rubio said in an interview that any plan allowing Hamas to rule Gaza would be unacceptable to Israel and ineffective in resolving the conflict. He added that Trump was willing to take the lead on rebuilding Gaza, as no other viable plans have been proposed.

Rubio‘s trip also comes amid Israel’s ceasefire agreement with the Hamas terrorist group and the release of hostages held in the Strip. The truce is "tenuous" because Hamas is a terrorist organization responsible for violence against civilians, Rubio told journalist Chris Cuomo by phone on NewsNation on Tuesday.

The Secretary of State on Monday described Hamas as an "evil" and "monstrous" organization that must be wiped out.

"This is an evil organization. Hamas is evil. It’s pure evil. These are monsters. These are savages. That’s a group that needs to be eradicated," he said during an interview on talk radio channel SiriusXM Patriot.

Rubio will also travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the next three days.

