Trump suggested to Trudeau that Canada could be the 51st state if it can't take on tariffs

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 3 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump last week told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada could annex the United States and become the 51st state if the neighboring country cannot shoulder the economic consequences of the imposing tariffs.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, which cites sources who were present at the meeting between the two leaders at Mar-a-Lago, Trump and Trudeau had an extensive and cordial conversation as they pecked at a crab cocktail at the U.S. leader's home and discussed key economic, immigration and security issues.

The meeting, which came after Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for their failure to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs into the United States, had an awkward moment when Trump teased Trudeau about his tariff-related concerns.

🔥 PETER DOOCY: “Tonight, we’re getting new details about that Trump-Trudeau dinner from two people who were at the table. We are told that when @JustinTrudeau told President-elect Trump that new tarrifs would kill the Canadian economy, Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t… pic.twitter.com/eAYNJL6SCq — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 2, 2024

According to Fox News sources, Trump claimed to Trudeau that Canada failed the United States by being unable to control the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants from more than 70 countries across the northern border.

Then, the president-elect mentioned to Trudeau that there is a trade deficit between the United States and Canada of more than $100 billion and that if the northern neighbor cannot fix the deficit and the border problem, then it will impose tariffs on all Canadian products.

It was then that Trudeau responded to Trump by telling him that he could not impose the tariff because then he would destroy the Canadian economy completely.

At that point, Trump suggested to Trudeau that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States, generating "nervous laughter" from the prime minister and others, according to Fox News.

Another person at the table, to continue the joke, said Canada should not be a state in the United States because it would be "too progressive."

Trump followed up the exchange by saying that Canada could be split into two states, one conservative and one progressive.

While the report indicated that the conversation generated laughter and facetious comments, Trump was tough on Trudeau throughout the meeting and made it clear that he wants a change in Canada's attitude as of Jan. 20.