Trudeau on his meeting with Trump: ‘An excellent conversation’

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau met unofficially in Mar-a-Lago in Florida to discuss the border and the tariffs the president-elect wants to place on all products imported from Canada.

After that unscheduled meeting, the Canadian prime minister spoke briefly to the media outside a West Palm Beach hotel to convey his feelings about his meeting with Trump.

Trudeau said he had an "excellent conversation" with Trump before leaving for the airport to return to Ottawa, in a statement picked up by AFP.

There was not an official photo between the Canadian prime minister and the next president of the United States. However, Dave McCormick, senator-elect for Pennsylvania, shared on X a snapshot in which Trump and Trudeau can be seen surrounded by other political figures, such as the next secretary of the interior, Doug Burgum, and others during a dinner held this Friday.

This bilateral crisis arose in the wake of Trump promising to establish tariffs of up to 25% on any product coming from Canada or Mexico.

The Trudeau government's response was similar to Trump's proposal: he said he would impose tariffs on products imported from the United States.

The other country that could be affected is Mexico. Its president, Claudia Sheinbaum, reacted with a more threatening tone than Trudeau and warned Trump that she would open a trade war should he carry out this measure, causing inflation to skyrocket in both countries.

For his part, Joe Biden said it would be "counterproductive" for Trump to decide to implement these tariffs.