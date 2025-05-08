Trump announced Fox News' Jeanine Pirro as top the prosecutor in DC

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump announced Jeanine Pirro's nomination as Washington, D.C.'s top prosecutor. The president confirmed this after noting that Ed Martin, acting U.S. attorney, would not remain in the post after failing to reach a consensus among Senate Republicans. Pirro previously served as a judge and prosecutor, but gained her popularity as a television host on Fox News.

Following Trump's new appointment, Pirro joins the list of people who came through Fox News and are now officials: Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense; Sean Duffy, secretary of transportation; Dan Bongino, deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Leo Terrell, chief counsel to the assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, among others.

ABC News reported Thursday afternoon that the president was seriously considering Pirro for the post, something he confirmed a few hours later.

"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed Acting United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Jeanine was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Westchester County, New York, and later a County Judge and District Attorney, where she was the first woman elected to those positions. During her tenure, Jeanine was a powerful advocate for victims of crime. Her creation of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her District Attorney's Office was the first in the country. She excelled in every way," the president said on his Truth Social account.

"In addition to her legal career, Jeanine hosted her own show on Fox News, 'Justice with Judge Jeanine,' for ten years, and currently co-hosts 'The Five,' one of the highest rated shows on television. Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the best district attorneys in the history of New York State. She is one of a kind - congratulations, Jeanine!" he added.

Pirro's previous experience includes serving as a judge in Westchester County (New York) from 1991 to 1993 and nine years as a district attorney. Before starring on her Fox News show, she was a candidate for New York attorney general in 2006, losing to Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who would later become governor of the state.