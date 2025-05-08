Germany suspends EU legislation to curb illegal immigration

Published by Carlos Dominguez 8 de mayo, 2025

Germany has informed neighboring countries of the activation of a special clause in E.U. law that will tighten controls at its borders and deny right of entry to asylum seekers, newspaper Welt reported.

A day after new Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt promised to return to the pre-2015 migration policy, the German government reported that it is invoking the special clause in the E.U.'s founding treaties, the article 72 of the TFEU.

Germany took in more than 1 million refugees in 2015, mainly from Syria and Afghanistan.

Since the bloc's laws prohibit systematic border controls and require processing of asylum applications. the German government is suspending them by means of the special clause, thus fulfilling an election promise of new Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"The national law of the Federal Republic of Germany is more important than European law," the now chancellor declared last year.

Germany expels asylum seekers

On Wednesday, Dobrindt announced that he had ordered border police to expel asylum seekers without papers, "except for vulnerable groups such as children or pregnant women."

The aim of this measure is to "reduce hidden immigration," the interior minister declared a few hours after taking office.