Trump's achievement before taking office: Canada to strengthen border after tariff threats

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 1 de diciembre, 2024

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has achieved significant international policy milestones before officially taking office. This comes after the announcement that the Canadian government is willing to increase resources and personnel at its border with the United States.

The president-elect recently demanded concrete measures by Canada to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drug trafficking across the northern border into U.S. territory, warning that, if action is not taken, he would impose tariffs of up to 25%.

In response to this pressure, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The meeting, described by Trump as "very productive" on his Truth Social platform, included Trudeau's commitment to work on key issues such as combating fentanyl trafficking, border security and trade issues.

Following these developments, the X @Trump War Room account celebrated the results achieved, suggesting that this is just the beginning of a new phase. In the post, they highlighted, "And he hasn’t even been inaugurated yet."

A commitment against the scourge of fentanyl

During the meeting, Trump claimed to have delivered a strong message on the need for concrete actions to curb the fentanyl crisis, which he attributed mainly to drug cartels and its origin in China. "I made it very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our citizens become victims to the scourge of this Drug Epidemic," Trump said, noting Trudeau's commitment to "to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. families."

A broad and strategic agenda

Key officials from both governments attended the dinner, which lasted approximately three hours. From the U.S. side, Howard Lutnick, Commerce Secretary-designate, Doug Burgum, incoming Secretary of the Interior, and Michael Waltz, incoming Homeland Security Advisor, were in attendance. Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, and Katie Telford, his Chief of Staff, accompanied Trudeau.

Topics discussed included trade, Ukraine, NATO, Arctic icebreakers, pipeline projects, China and the Middle East, according to sources close to the meeting.

Trudeau: "An excellent conversation"

Speaking briefly to reporters as he left his hotel in West Palm Beach on Saturday, Trudeau called the meeting "an excellent conversation." While no specifics were given on agreements reached, the discussion reflected an effort to preserve and strengthen ties between the two nations.