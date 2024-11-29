Putin considers using hypersonic missiles to attack Kiev

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 28 de noviembre, 2024

Amid a growing escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that government buildings in Kiev could become the next targets of Oreshnik hypersonic missiles, as part of a retaliation for recent Ukrainian attacks. This threat underscores the increasingly destructive nature of Russian attacks, which seek to intensify pressure on Ukraine.

The Oreshnik: A new risk to Ukrainian sovereignty

The Oreshnik, a state-of-the-art hypersonic ballistic missile, was used by Russia in a recent attack on the city of Dnipro, hitting an arms production plant. Putin stated that this missile, capable of flying at speeds of up to Mach 11, could target "decision-making centers" in Kiev.

"At present, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are selecting targets to hit on Ukrainian territory. These could be military facilities, defense and industrial enterprises, or decision-making centers in Kiev," he said.

The Oreshnik: A missile with devastating capabilities

The Oreshnik shares several components with the Rubezh, a Russian intermediate-range missile (IRBM). Both employ advanced sensor systems and electronics, which enhances their effectiveness in a modern conflict. With a range of between 500 and 5,000 kilometers, the Oreshnik is capable of reaching not only most of Europe, but also the west coast of the United States. Within minutes, it can hit key cities: Britain would be within range in 20 minutes and Poland in 12 minutes.

With the ability to carry both nuclear and conventional warheads, the Oreshnik represents a direct threat to Ukrainian sovereigntyand increases the risk of further nuclear escalation in the region. The missile, which is almost impossible to intercept due to its speed and maneuverability, becomes a key tool for Russia in its attempt to weaken Ukrainian resistance.

Russian attacks

Putin's threat comes after a series of devastating airstrikes launched by Russia against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which left more than one million households without electricity in several regions. On Thursday, nearly 200 missiles and drones were launched in an operation that hit cities including Kiev, Kharkov, Rivne and Lutsk, marking the second major aerial attack on Ukraine's power grid in less than two weeks.

This new bombing, which left thousands of homes without power, was a direct retaliation by Moscow for recent attacks launched by Ukraine on Russian territory, using long-range U.S. missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski condemned the attacks as a "vile escalation" and stressed that the use of missiles with cluster munitions hampered rescue and repair work. He also urged Western powers to make good on their promises to deliver advanced air defense systems, essential to counter Russian aggression.