Iran builds a "defensive tunnel" in Tehran in the face of a possible Israeli attack

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

Iran is building a "defensive tunnel" in the center of Tehran, the Persian country's capital, in the wake of counter-offensives carried out by Israel last October against military positions of the Islamic Republic, Iran's Tansim news agency reported Tuesday.

The tunnel in question will connect a large subway station located in central Tehran to Khomeini Hospital, in order to provide underground access to the medical institution in the event of a bombing raid on the city, the report added.

Speaking to Tansim, the head of transportation in the Iranian capital said, "For the first time in the country, a tunnel with defensive applications is being built in Tehran."

Although this is the first time that the regime of the ayatollahs has built a tunnel with these characteristics, the truth is that it already has some to protect nuclear facilities, its ballistic missile program and part of its Air Force.

In recent months, Tehran has released images of underground ballistic missile storage and launch facilities and an underground air base.