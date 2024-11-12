Israel says now is the best time to strike Iran's nuclear facilities

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that conditions for attacking Iran's nuclear facilities have never been better than they are right now.

The remarks were made during a meeting held by the Israeli official with the Israel Defense Forces General Staff Forum, the military's supreme command.

During the meeting, Katz referred to the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) strong offensives against the terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon and against Iran, whose air defense systems were heavily damaged.

"We now find ourselves, because of the heavy blows we have dealt to Hezbollah and the heavy impact we have inflicted on Iran, in a situation where Iran is today more exposed than ever, both practically and psychologically," the minister said.

Katz further argued that there is now a broad national consensus on the need to stop the Iranian nuclear program. He added that the conditions for doing so are in place not only at the defense level, but also diplomatically.

"Today there is a possibility to eliminate and remove the threat of destruction on the State of Israel," Katz noted. He added: "We will also stop Iranian aggression against Israel, both directly and through its proxy terrorist organizations."

Israel rejects ceasefire with Hezbollah



As for Lebanon, the defense minister stated that there will be no ceasefire with Hezbollah and assured that the IDF will continue to strike the Lebanese terrorist group "until the objectives of the war are achieved."

In this regard, Katz warned that Israel will not accept any agreement that does not guarantee its right to prevent Hezbollah attacks on its own so that the more than 80,000 inhabitants of northern Israel, who were forced to leave due to rocket fire from southern Lebanon into Israeli territory, can return safely to their homes.