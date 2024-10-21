Lebanon: Israel bombs Hezbollah bunker containing more than $500 million

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 21 de octubre, 2024

Following a series of bombings in Lebanon against financial institutions linked to Hezbollah, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) revealed that it had hit one of the bunkers belonging to Hassan Nasrallah, the terrorist group's recently eliminated leader, where more than $500 million in cash and gold were stored.

Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesman, presented a 3D simulation of the attacked bunker, which functioned as Hezbollah's main repository of funds and was located underneath Sahel Hospital in the suburbs of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

“Tonight, I am going to declassify intelligence on a site that we did not strike—where Hezbollah has millions of dollars in gold and cash—in Hassan Nasrallah’s bunker. Where is the bunker located? Directly under Al-Sahel Hospital in the heart of Beirut.”



Listen to IDF Spox.… pic.twitter.com/SjMZQpKqoJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 21, 2024

Hagari stated that, overnight, the IDF struck more than 20 targets, mostly in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, and noted that one of the targets was a cash depot used by the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which describes itself as a charity that has more than 30 branches throughout Lebanon. However, as noted by Israeli newspaper Ynet, it is known as "the bank of Hezbollah," as it is considered one of the terrorist group's main sources of cash.

Hagari stated that there was a stockpile of cash and gold there, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, intended to finance Hezbollah.

The IDF spokesman remarked that Lebanon has been plunged into a deep economic crisis, while Hezbollah has taken advantage of the situation to increase its influence in the country. He added that the targeted infrastructure appeared civilian on the surface, but in reality was being utilized to strengthen the terrorist capabilities of the Islamist organization.

"Hezbollah has created a state within a state," Hagari said.

He expressed that the attacked bunker was deliberately built underneath a hospital.

Hagari also urged Lebanese authorities and international organizations not to allow Hezbollah to keep money under a hospital.