IDF strikes Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut with its leader, Nasrallah, as target

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 27 de septiembre, 2024

The IDF carried out a precision strike on Hezbollah's central headquarters, located in a residential district of Dahieh, Beirut.

"Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike against the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which served as the epicenter of Hezbollah terrorism," IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. "The Hezbollah headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of Dahieh, in Beirut, as part of Hezbollah's strategy of using Lebanese as human shields," he said.

Hagari also said that "On October 8, Hezbollah began attacking Israel." He added that "after almost a year of Hezbollah firing rockets, missiles and suicide drones at Israeli civilians, after almost a year of Israel warning the world and telling it that Hezbollah must be stopped, Israel is doing what every sovereign state is doing. Israel is doing what every sovereign state in the world would do if it had a terrorist organization seeking its destruction on its border, taking the necessary steps to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely."

The exact fate of Nasrallah is unclear at this time but a senior Hezbollah official told Reuters that he is alive. Local reports indicate that six buildings were completely destroyed in the Israeli strike. Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment with the General Staff Forum following the attack on Hezbollah's Central Headquarters and stressed the IDF's high state of readiness for both offensive and defensive operations across all areas.

The bombing came moments after Netanyahu concluded his address to UN General Assembly delegates in New York, at which he vowed to keep up strikes against Hezbollah and fight "until victory" against Hamas.

*Developing News.