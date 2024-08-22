Germany charges two Islamic State supporters with planning terror attack in Sweden

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 22 de agosto, 2024

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office filed charges against two Afghan Islamic State sympathizers. In a statement, the office detailed that the defendants planned to carry out terrorist attacks in Europe, mainly in the vicinity of the Swedish Parliament.

Among the defendants' plans was to carry out shootings against police officers and others.

"In particular, they researched on the internet the local conditions around the possible crime scene and tried several times, although unsuccessfully, to obtain weapons," the German Federal Prosecutor's Office highlighted in the statement published on its official website.

Similarly, it was learned that the subjects collected donations of about 2,000 euros (about $2,200) for the Islamic State in Germany and sent them to the association through intermediaries. The funds were intended to aid members of the terrorist group imprisoned in northern Syria.

In that regard, authorities explained that in the summer of 2023, the Islamic State commissioned one of the defendants, identified as Ibrahim M.G., to carry out an attack in Europe in response to Quran burnings in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries.

The other man was identified as Ramin N. "The defendants support the ideology of the foreign terrorist organization 'Islamic State (IS)' at the latest from 2023," detailed the prosecutor's office.