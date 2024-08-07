Two Islamic terrorists planning attack at Taylor Swift concert arrested in Vienna

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

On Wednesday, Austrian police arrested two individuals allegedly linked to the Islamic State (ISIS), who were planning a terrorist attack during Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna, scheduled for Aug. 8-10. This incident reiterates serious concerns about the global threat posed by the terrorist group and its ability to perpetrate violence at high-profile events.

Franz Ruf, Austria's director general of public security, reported that the arrests were carried out in two different locations: a 19-year-old was arrested in Ternitz, some 40 miles southwest of Vienna, while the second person was detained in the capital.

The suspects were radicalized via the internet and swore allegiance to the Islamic State in July, authorities detailed. Chemicals, the nature of which is still being analyzed, were found at the residence of one of them. Officials also found evidence suggesting the detainees were in the final stages of planning an attack on Taylor Swift concerts.

Heightened security measures

Police announced that they had already stepped up security measures in the area surrounding the shows, which are expected to attract approximately 65,000 spectators daily, with an additional 15,000 to 20,000 people in the vicinity of Ernst-Happel-Stadium.

To ensure the security of the concerts, special units will be deployed including undercover personnel, canine units and the intervention of the Cobra unit, the main anti-terrorist special operations tactical unit in Austria. Access controls will be tightened, and authorities warned of possible delays in entry for attendees due to the strict security measures.

History of Islamic State threats

Gerhard Pürstl, director of the Vienna Provincial Police, stressed that the police force will take all necessary measures to protect the event, although the specific threat has already been reduced. This incident is reminiscent of the terrorist attack in Vienna in November 2020, in which four people were killed. In addition, in December, authorities arrested four individuals who were planning an attack on St. Stephen's Cathedral in the city center.

The Islamic State has demonstrated a disturbing ability to carry out devastating attacks around the world. Recent examples include the attack in Paris in November 2015, which resulted in 130 deaths; the attack in Brussels in March 2016, with 32 fatalities and more than 300 injured; and the suicide attack at the Manchester Arena in May 2017, which left 22 dead. In addition, ISIS was responsible for attacks in Sri Lanka during Easter Sunday in 2019, which killed around 290 people, and the attack in Nice in July 2016, which killed 86 people. These events highlight the persistent and global threat posed by the group.