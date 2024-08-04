Two killed and two wounded in a terrorist attack near Tel Aviv, Israel

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 4 de agosto, 2024

Two people were killed Sunday and two others wounded in a stabbing in the city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israeli rescue services said, as reported by AFP. Police said the Palestinian suspect was "neutralized."

"It was a complex and difficult terror attack, in which the victims were in three different locations, about 500 meters (about 0.3 miles) from each other," said the Magen David Adom relief service, Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross.

Shortly after the attack two of the seriously wounded, a 66-year-old woman and a man in his 80s died, Wolfson hospital in Holon said.

The woman was identified by local media as Rinat Daniv. Her husband, Shimon, 69, is critically wounded.

Another 26-year-old victim is in moderate condition, according to Magen David Dom.

The attacker

The attacker, a resident of the West Bank, was quickly "neutralized" by an officer who arrived at the scene, police said in a statement.

The Shamir Medical Center in Holon reported that the attacker arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident in critical condition and was pronounced dead.

A security source identified him as Amar Odeh, 34, according to The Times of Israel. According to the report, Odeh did not have a permit to enter Israel nor had he previously committed violent crimes.

The war on Israeli streets

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the site and alluded to regional tensions since the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip began after Hamas' bloody attack on Israeli soil on Oct. 7.

"Our war is not only against Iran but also here on the streets, and that is exactly why we have armed the Israeli population with more than 150,000 weapons licenses," Ben Gvir told reporters. Then, on social media, he reminded Israelis to check their eligibility to carry weapons, calling them to "save lives" and shared an image hugging the officer who took down the terrorist:

The attack comes at a time of high tension in Israel and the region, following the threats from Iran, Hamas and Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah in response to the killings of their leaders.