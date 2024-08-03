Biden, furious with Netanyahu: 'Stop bullshitting me'

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 3 de agosto, 2024

President Joe Biden butted heads with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a telephone conversation between the two leaders last Thursday over preparations for a possible Iranian attack on the Jewish state and negotiations on a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. According to Israel's Channel 12, the U.S. leader even said: "Stop bullshitting me!"

Biden's anger came after he pressed Netanyahu to keep his word on the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and the Israeli leader responded that his government is moving forward with negotiations and promised to send a delegation soon to address the issue.

Before the end of the telephone communication, Biden issued a warning to Netanyahu. "Don't take [the] president for granted," he said.

The Israeli news portal Ynet noted that a U.S. source indicated that the conversation was "tense." It added that despite Biden's anger, the U.S. continues to sending aid to Israel.

Netanyahu's office merely noted that the prime minister does not comment on what is said in private talks with the U.S. president, adding that the Israeli leader does not interfere in U.S. policy and does not expect Washington to interfere in the Jewish state's policy.