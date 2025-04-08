Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media
BREAKING​

ADMINISTRATION TO IMPOSE 104% TARIFFS ON CHINA / US SUPREME COURT SIDES WITH TRUMP IN CASE OF THOUSANDS OF FIRED FEDERAL WORKERS 

DHS is terminating the parole of approximately 985,000 immigrants who entered the US using the CBP One app

Under the Biden administration, nearly one million people used the app to schedule appointments at U.S. border ports of entry. Many of those who entered were permitted to apply for asylum and were granted temporary work permits.

Immigrants in El Paso, Texas

Immigrants in El Paso, TexasAFP.

Carlos Dominguez
Published by
Carlos Dominguez

Topics:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is urging nearly one million asylum seekers to begin self-deporting immediately using the CBP Home app, formerly known as CBP One.

Under the Biden administration, approximately 985,000 people used the app to schedule appointments at border ports. Many of those who entered were permitted to apply for asylum and granted temporary work permits.

According to statements picked up by The Hill, the DHS stated that "the Biden administration abused parole authority to allow millions of illegal aliens to enter the United States, further fueling the worst border crisis in U.S. history." In support of the president, Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that she has full authority under federal law to repeal parole. "Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security," she added.

Officials confirmed that termination notices had been sent to CBP One beneficiaries, though they did not specify how many. These individuals were urged to voluntarily self-deport using the same application they initially used to enter, now renamed CBP Home.

In early March, Noem posted on X that "the Biden Administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than a million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launch of the CBP Home app, we are restoring the integrity of our immigration system."

">

DHS had previously revoked parole for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who had used the CBP One application. More than 500,000 individuals affected by this revocation will lose their status on April 24.

tracking