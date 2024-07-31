Hamas leader Ismail Haniya was killed in a bombing in Tehran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, who was killed on July 31 in Iran. AFP / HO / Khamenei.ir .

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards, were killed after an alleged Israeli bombing on their residence in Tehran, according to various reports in international media.

The news of Haniyeh's downing was confirmed in a statement from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC Public Relations Department denounced in the statement that the attack took place early Wednesday and that the cause of the incident is still ongoing.

Haniyeh was attacked while visiting Tehran for the inauguration of Iran's new president, reported The New York Times.

In a statement quoted by the Reuters agency, the Hamas terrorist group mourned Haniyeh's death and claimed that The New York Times the "treacherous" attack was perpetrated by Israel.

A reporter for Axios, Barack Ravid, also claimed that the attack was Israeli.

The IRGC statement offered "condolences" to Palestinians, the Muslim world and Resistance Front fighters over the death of the Hamas leader.

Haniyeh, who was 62, became prime minister of the Palestinian National Authority and lived his last years in exile, specifically in Qatar.

Months ago, after the bloody Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, Haniyeh announced from Doha that three of his sons and two grandsons were killed in an IDF attack in Gaza.

At the time, the Israeli Army claimed that the three brothers served as "Hamas military operatives" and confirmed their downing.

News in development