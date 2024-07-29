Regime of Nicolás Maduro breaks relations with seven countries in the region in retaliation for rejecting electoral fraud in Venezuela

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

In a move that intensifies international tension, Nicolas Maduro's regime announced the withdrawal of all its diplomatic personnel from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Dominican Republic and Uruguay. This measure is taken in response to international criticism and questioning of the July 28 electoral process in Venezuela, in which Maduro was proclaimed the supposed winner of a new presidential term.

The communiqué, issued by Chancellor Yván Gil, disqualifies the governments that have questioned the legitimacy of the results, calling them "interfering" and of being part of an ideological agenda that, according to the regime, is subordinated to external interests and the so-called "international fascism". The text accuses these countries of trying to re-edit the failed Lima Group, a coalition that had previously criticized the Venezuelan regime.

In the text, the regime also demands the immediate withdrawal of diplomatic representatives of these countries and reserves the right to take legal and political measures to defend what it considers its right to self-determination. It also warns that it will confront any action that, according to them, seeks to destabilize the country and disregard the will of the Venezuelan people, which, according to the government, has been clearly manifested in the elections.

"The Bolivarian Government will confront all actions that attempt against the climate of peace and coexistence that so many efforts have demanded from the Venezuelan people, for which reason we are contrary to all the interfering and siege pronouncements with which, in a repeated manner, attempts are made to disregard the will of the Venezuelan People", the communiqué concludes.

International rejection of Maduro's self-proclamation

With the exception of communist regimes such as China and Cuba, which have expressed their support for Maduro, many countries have demanded the publication of the electoral records and a verified recount of the votes of the last elections.

Even leftist presidents in neighboring countries, such as Gabriel Boric of Chile, have rejected the results, pointing out serious doubts about the transparency of the electoral process and suggesting that the fraud has been so significant that it compromises the legitimacy of the Maduro government.