The international community, except for communist regimes, rejects Maduro's victory

The international community, with the exception of communist regimes such as China or Cuba, demanded that Nicolás Maduro publish the electoral records and carry out a verified recount of the votes after declaring himself the winner of the Venezuelan elections. The electoral fraud is of such a great magnitude that even socialist presidents of neighboring countries, such as Chile's Gabriel Boric, refused to recognize the results.

Blinken warns that the international community "will act accordingly"

One of the first to question the results was the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who demanded a vote-by-vote recount "in a fair and transparent manner" in the event that "the announced result does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people."

"It is essential that every vote be counted in a fair and transparent manner, that election officials share the information immediately with the opposition and independent observers without delay, and that the electoral authorities publish the records."

Concluding his statement, Blinken warned Maduro that "the international community is following this very closely and will respond accordingly."

The European Union demands a "detailed vote count and access to the records"

From Brussels, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, demanded that the will of the Venezuelan people be respected, for which "it is vital to ensure full transparency of the electoral process, including detailed vote counting and access to the voting records of polling stations."

Socialist Boric separates himself from Maduro and does not recognize the result

Socialist Gabriel Boric warned that "Maduro's regime must understand that the results it publishes are hard to believe" and called for a verification of the votes by "international observers." The leader stressed in conclusion that "Chile will not recognize any result that is not verifiable."

Colombia asks to "clear any doubt about the results"

From Colombia, while President Gustavo Petro remains silent, it was Luis Gilberto Murillo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the one in charge of announcing the position of the Executive, demanding a "total count of the votes, their verification and audit of independent character" to "clear any doubt about the results".

Milei demands Maduro to leave and calls on the Armed Forces to defend democracy

More forceful was the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who directly demanded Maduro to leave after his defeat "after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death." Likewise, he also stressed that his country "will not recognize another fraud" and called on "the Armed Forces this time to defend democracy and the will of the people."

"DICTATOR MADURO, OUT!!! Venezuelans chose to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. The data announce a landslide victory for the opposition and the world is waiting for him to recognize the defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death. Argentina will not recognize another fraud, and expects the Armed Forces this time to defend democracy and the popular will."

Peru condemns Maduro's "sum of irregularities with the intention of fraud"

From Peru, Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea uploaded to his X account a strong message rejecting the Bolivarian fraud: "I condemn in all its extremes the sum of irregularities with the intention of fraud by the Venezuelan government. Peru will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people."

Ecuador joins the request for Maduro to step back

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, asked Maduro to respect the people's will and withdraw from power through a statement uploaded to his Twitter account.

Uruguay regrets that what was expected was confirmed

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle regretted that the result announced by Maduro was the predictable: "It's not like that! It was an open secret. They were going to 'win' regardless of the real results." In addition, he denounced that "the process up to the day of the election and the counting of votes was clearly flawed," so that "you cannot recognize a triumph if you do not trust the way and the mechanisms used to achieve it."

Costa Rica announces that it will work so that "the sacred will" of Venezuelans is "respected"

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, also expressed his repudiation through a statement in which he pointed out Maduro's victory as "fraudulent" and warned that from his Administration, "we will work with the democratic governments of the continent and international organizations to ensure that the sacred will of the Venezuelan people is respected."