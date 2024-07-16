Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro insults and threatens the editor of Voz, Orlando Avendaño: "I had you right in front o, you rat"

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-16T01:34:33.000Z"}

This Monday, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro launched a severe verbal attack against journalist and Voz editor, Orlando Avendaño and ordered the Public Prosecutor's Office to prosecute him "even if he is abroad" for alleged hate crimes in response to his comments on the social media platform X.

During a visit to Upata, a municipality in the state of Bolivar, Maduro addressed what he described as a "hate campaign" led by the opposition with a view to the July 28 presidential elections.

"There are sectors of the right wing sowing hatred online because they have a plan of violence. They believe, as always, that they can win on July 28," he expressed.

Maduro linked Avendaño to this alleged campaign using a recent publication by the journalist in which he stated that the change in Venezuela "will also be aesthetic".

"From Miami it is very cool to insult the people of Venezuela. Look how they see us, this is a hate crime, the Prosecutor's Office should act even if they are abroad, because someday justice will come even to them," he commented.

In his attack, Maduro used derogatory and threatening expressions: "Hairy rat, I had you in front of me, Orlando Avendaño!" he said.

In addition to his comments directed at Orlando Avendaño, Maduro attacked Emmanuel Rincón. Rincón, a communicator and political analyst, he denounced, calling him a criminal and a racist with a superiority complex.

This call for international persecution reflects an intensification of the Maduro regime's strategy to silence its critics and prevent dissent, using state institutions to threaten and suppress political opponents.

Orlando Avendaño's response

Avendaño used social media to defend himself and reaffirm his critical stance towards the Chavista regime, stressing that his comments reflect a legitimate criticism of the current state of Venezuela under the Maduro regime, and that his commitment is to seek positive change for the country.

"Nicolás Maduro insults me. He threatens me and distorts my words. I do not take them back. Chavismo caused misery that transcends the economic. The cultural and social has been perverted. Chavismo has ruined Venezuela, especially morally. The time has come to change that," he said on X.

In addition, Avendaño published a video in which he clarified that he is not a classist and that his concept of aesthetics encompasses deeper aspects than the superficial. "Aesthetic is not only the superficial, it is the moral, the cultural; it is what chavismo has completely destroyed, because chavismo has disfigured Venezuela, and I am not talking about women (...) I am talking about values", he clarified.

Maduro reacts

The dictator, seeing Avendaño's response, reacted at another campaign rally by pointing out that the journalist said he expected an elite government, to which he replied: "You'll be left waiting, because you fascists won't come back."

Maduro continued his speech by directing more insults and threats at Avendaño and the opposition in general: "On 28 July we are going to give you fascists, you racists, you misogynists, you classists a beating".

The persecution of Avendaño

This incident is not an isolated case. In April 2024, the regime's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, also threatened Avendaño, accusing him of "instigating" hatred after he had praised opposition leader María Corina Machado.

"This subject is currently working for an extreme right-wing media in the United States, obviously alienated itself with the most extremist sectors of that country. We already located him at present, I am not going to reveal where", said Saab.

This threat generated alarm among human rights defenders, who accused Saab of putting Avendaño's physical safety at risk.

Other regime officials, such as Congressman Jorge Rodriguez and Chavismo's number two, Diosdado Cabello, have also used their influence to attack the Voz editor. Rodriguez linked Avendaño to subversive activities in an attempt to delegitimize opposition leaders, while Cabello has repeatedly insulted Avendaño on his television program.