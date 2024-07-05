The Vatican excommunicates Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano for not recognizing the legitimacy of Pope Francis

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-05T15:17:49.000Z"}

The Vatican has made the decision to excommunicate Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former nuncio to the United States, for refusing to recognize the legitimacy of Pope Francis or identify with the stipulations of the Second Vatican Council.

"On 4 July 2024, the Congress of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith met to conclude the extrajudicial penal process referred to in canon 1720 CIC against the Most Reverend Carlo Maria Vigano, titular Archbishop of Ulpiana, accused of the reserved delict of schism," the Vatican said in a statement collected by Vatican News.

"His public statements manifesting his refusal to recognize and submit to the Supreme Pontiff, his rejection of communion with the members of the Church subject to him, and of the legitimacy and magisterial authority of the Second Vatican Council are well known. At the conclusion of the penal process, the Most Reverend Carlo Maria Vigano was found guilty of the reserved delict of schism," the statement said. It went on to say, "The Dicastery declared the latae sententiae excommunication in accordance with canon 1364 § 1 CIC. The lifting of the censure in these cases is reserved to the Apostolic See."

Vigano is a well-known critic of Pope Francis. AFP reported he went so far as to say that he exercises "tyrannical management."

"I repudiate, reject and condemn the scandals, errors and heresies of Jorge Mario Bergoglio [Pope Francis], who manifests an absolutely tyrannical management of power." Carlo Maria Vigano.

In recent months, other priests critical of Pope Francis have been penalized by the Vatican. In November, Bishop Joseph Strickland was removed from his position for criticizing the pope's reforms on doctrine, tradition and his openness to the LGBT movement. Days later, Cardinal Raymond Burke faced sanctions, including the loss of his right to live in an apartment in Vatican City. He was stripped of his salary after reprimanding the pope for his decisions.