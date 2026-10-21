Mammogram: When to get one and what changes not to ignore

<cite class="c-detail__cite__title">“It’s self-love—taking care of yourself. ... And if you’re doing well, you can take care of your family.”</cite><span class="c-detail__cite__author">Dr. Sylvia Clark</span>

The myth that Hispanic women don't get it

Many women believe that, because they are Hispanic, breast cancer won't affect them. The doctor clarifies: although Hispanic women, as a group, have a lower incidence, "the risk is personal." And that risk doesn't depend solely on age, which is the number one factor. As she explains, other factors include smoking, a family history of cancer, being overweight, alcohol consumption, a very sedentary lifestyle, and not having had children or having had them at an older age. She also cites studies linking breast cancer to endocrine disruptors, a disrupted circadian rhythm and night shift work.

That's why, she says, the general recommendation is to start at age 40, but people with risk factors shouldn't wait that long. Want to hear how he explains it? Press play to listen to the full episode:

Self-exam: changes you shouldn't ignore

A mammogram is essential, but between exams you can look at and feel your breasts. The doctor lists the changes that warrant a doctor's visit: new lumps, redness, thickening, dimpling, changes in the skin or its texture (such as orange peel skin), nipple discharge if you're not breastfeeding, a nipple that is pulled inward, pain, or a breast that suddenly appears much larger than the other.

Her advice is clear: whenever there's a change, "don't wait until November for your mammogram," but seek help. And even if your doctor examines you during your annual checkup, she makes it clear that this does not replace a screening test.

Don't be afraid: What a mammogram is like

One of the reasons people put it off is the fear of what might come up. For the doctor, early detection "can be the difference between life and death": it increases the likelihood of finding the cancer at a more treatable stage, when treatment is less aggressive. And yes, it's scary, she says, but get tested.

The exam is simple. You make an appointment, are given a gown, undress from the waist up, and are advised not to use lotion or deodorant, as they can interfere with the results. The breast is placed between two plates that compress it for a few seconds. Usually, two images are taken of each breast—one from above and one from the side. A radiologist interprets the results in about two days and classifies them using the BI-RADS system, which ranges from 0 to 6: from repeating the exam or a normal result to cases requiring additional tests, such as an ultrasound or MRI. Above all, she recommends staying calm: when detected early, breast cancer is, in her words, "very treatable."

Pain, thermography, and cost: Three common questions

If it doesn't hurt, does that mean there's no problem? Not necessarily. "Pain doesn't mean you have cancer, but having cancer doesn't necessarily mean you'll feel pain either," explains the doctor. That's why the test is done "no matter what."

Nor, she warns, does thermography replace mammography: it can be used as a complementary tool, but it is not a diagnostic test. Regarding radiation, she states that it is minimal and that the benefits justify the risk.

As for the cost, keep in mind that many clinics offer promotions in October, that some clinics provide discounts for those who pay out of pocket, and that preventive care covered by health insurance generally has no copay. "Cheap ends up being expensive," the panelists agree.

Taking care of yourself isn't selfish

The panelists emphasize one point: women tend to take care of everyone else and put ourselves last. "We're always making sure to take our kids to their vaccinations and soccer games, but why aren't we just as attentive to our own needs?" the doctor asks. Among the tips they share are making and keeping an appointment from one year to the next, taking advantage of the reminders sent by healthcare centers, reminding each other among friends and family, and—if a diagnosis comes—staying informed, asking questions and surrounding yourself with a support network. "Together, girls, we're stronger," they conclude.

Watch the full episode of "Vivas y Plenas" with Dr. Silvia Clark here. Share it with a woman you care about, and subscribe to the channel so you don't miss future episodes.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. If you notice any changes in your breasts, consult your doctor.

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