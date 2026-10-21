Trump believes that Ilhan Omar 'could go to jail' if she is found guilty of immigration fraud

President Donald Trump stated that Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who is under investigation for an alleged immigration fraud offense, could end up in prison, in addition to facing deportation if found guilty.

"Well, she could be. She could also go to jail," Trump replied to a question posed by a reporter at the White House. "You know, they keep talking about deportation. No, she could go to jail."

The president maintained that his response was an "opinion" and not a statement of fact, while describing Omar, a member of the most radical wing of the Democratic Party, as "a very dishonest person who hates our country."

A few months ago, Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota was under investigation for allegedly committing immigration fraud.

"I don't want to prejudge an investigation. It certainly appears that there is something suspicious, but everyone has the right to equal justice under the law," Vance said. "So we're going to investigate it. We're going to look into it. If we believe a crime was committed, we'll prosecute that crime, and that's something the Department of Justice is reviewing right now."

In September, several members of the Trump administration, including the border czar, Tom Homan, reported that the investigation was continuing. "If someone committed an immigration violation, if someone committed marriage fraud or something similar, regardless of whether they are a member of Congress or not, no one is above the law," he said.

Weeks later, federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) searched Omar's home in Washington, D.C., as part of the investigation, in an effort to find evidence that could prove the congresswoman committed immigration fraud.

This operation was described by Omar herself as "an abuse of power." "For 10 years, Trump has attacked me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is nothing more than the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," she added.

The investigation progressed, and in October, it was reported that her birth and naturalization records are being reviewed following reports indicating that the date was falsified. In addition, authorities have summoned several members of her family. Homan stated that the justice system has "a strong case" against her.

Trump is not the first Republican to comment on Omar's possible imprisonment. Tom Emmer, a representative from Minnesota and Republican Majority Whip in the House of Representatives, stated that the Democratic lawmaker should serve a prison sentence before being deported if found guilty.