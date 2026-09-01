Dan Driscoll resigns as secretary of the Army amid severe tensions with Pete Hegseth

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de agosto, 2026

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump, as confirmed by the White House, bringing his tenure at the Pentagon to an end after months of tensions with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Driscoll thus becomes the latest high-ranking military official to leave his post amid a series of departures within the Armed Forces. In June, General Christopher Donahue stepped down as commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa.

Driscoll's departure comes about 18 months after he took office, and he leaves the Army without a Senate-confirmed secretary. General Christopher LaNeve is currently serving as acting Chief of Staff of the Army after Hegseth unexpectedly dismissed his predecessor, General Randy George, in April.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that Driscoll had expressed concerns to the administration about the Army's transformation and readiness, including his perception that Hegseth had hindered those efforts. "Driscoll brought up concerns with the administration surrounding Army transformation and readiness and Hegseth's blocking those efforts specifically by firing the Generals who were responsible," the source told the conservative network, which noted that tensions escalated as Hegseth dismissed both George and other Army commanders.

"[Secretary] Driscoll has been extremely effective in advancing President Trump's agenda to make America great again from within the Department of the Army, by providing exceptional leadership during historic military operations, restoring the emphasis on readiness and lethality, and assisting in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, among other tasks. The U.S. Army is more powerful than ever thanks to its work alongside the commander-in-chief and the Secretary of War," White House press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement.