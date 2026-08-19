Illegal immigrant released during Biden administration accused of murdering a mother in Virginia

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de agosto, 2026

A Salvadoran immigrant who entered the country illegally and was released after being detained at the border in 2024 has been charged with the brutal murder of a 42-year-old woman in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to reports by local authorities and media outlets.

The suspect, Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Carmen Lizet Puch, a Reston resident and the mother of a three-year-old girl.

He was detained and released at the border during the Biden administration

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to 7News that Cedillos-Campos is a citizen of El Salvador and was detained by Border Patrol agents in April 2024 after illegally crossing the border near El Paso, Texas.

He was subsequently released within the United States, according to DHS. FOX 5 DC also reported, citing federal sources, that the young man had been apprehended and released at the border under the Biden administration.

Breitbart, which reported on the case, linked that release to the immigration policies of the previous administration.