Federal Communications Commission chairman considers investigating 'The View' after Jimmy Kimmel's cancellation

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de septiembre, 2025

U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr affirmed Thursday during an interview on CNN that he may open an investigation against ABC News' 'The View' program, shortly after the indefinite cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. "I would assume you could make the argument that 'The View' is a bona fide news show, but I'm not so sure about that. And I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether ‘The View’ and some of the programs that you have still qualify as bona fide news programs and are therefore exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place," Carr commented during the interview.

Similarly, Carr detailed that "When you look at these other TV shows, what’s interesting is the FCC does have a rule called the equal opportunity rule. But there’s an exception to that rule called the bona fide news exception, which means if you are a bona fide news program, you don’t have to abide by the equal opportunity rule. And over the years, the FCC has developed a body of case law on that and has suggested that most of these late-night shows, other than SNL, are bona fide news programs."

While 'The View' has been characterized as openly pro-Democrat and anti-Trump, to the point of having gone so far as to state extremist positions and conspiracy theories, none of the ABC show's hosts spoke out on the news of Kimmel's show's cancellation. Instead, host Joy Behar commented that Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie was the only Republican lawmaker who deserved people's respect.