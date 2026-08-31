US Open: What's behind Djokovic and Venus Williams' painful first-round exits?

Published by Israel Duro 31 de agosto, 2026

The US Open suffered a double blow in the first round. Veteran Novak Djokovic, the fourth seed at age 39 in a tournament missing the world No. 1, Jannik Sinner due to injury, was eliminated in his first match of the tournament, overcome by his physical issues and a tenacious Mariano Navone.

Shortly after the shock elimination of one of the greatest tennis players in history, another legend—this time a female one—was knocked out: Venus Williams, defeated by another veteran, Sofia Kenin.

But without a doubt, it is the elimination of the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles in history that has sent the biggest shockwaves. First of all, for a tournament that was already dealing with the notable absence of Sinner, somewhat mitigated by the return to the courts of Carlos Alcaraz.

Is this the definitive end to Djokovic's quest for a 25th Grand Slam title?

But the blow is even greater for the Serbian, who saw this as a golden opportunity to cap off his career with his 25th Grand Slam title. Without the world No. 1, and with Alcaraz taking his first steps back on the court after a prolonged absence, the opportunity seemed ripe, barring any surprises from other notable players who are participating but aren't quite at the same level.

After the match, visibly in pain and upset by what he'd been through, he explained his feelings on the court, in remarks reported by AFP:

"It was obvious that it was a horrible feeling for me on the court. It's something that, unfortunately, I've been dealing with in practically every match this year. You know, vomiting—a serious problem. Then my whole body starts to break down—basically cramps and pain. In the end, my back and shoulder just gave out, and I couldn't close out the match.

I was up a break in the fourth set, but I'd been suffering the whole time since the fourth game of the match. I don't want to take anything away from his victory. Congratulations to him. He's a good guy, a fighter. But I didn't enjoy it."

Djokovic doubts he'll find a solution to his physical problems in the short term

In addition, the former world No. 1, who was eliminated in the first round of the US Open for the first time in his career, expressed doubts about the possibility of finding a solution to these physical problems in the short term.

Navone, ranked No. 49 in the ATP, won 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, and 6-1 after four hours and 36 minutes of a thrilling match that ended at midnight in New York.

Djokovic had been waiting three years for an opportunity like this, ever since he won his 24th title right here at Flushing Meadows. However, the Serbian had already shown signs of concern in his only appearance since Wimbledon, when he lost to another Argentine, Thiago Tirante, at the Cincinnati Masters 1000, a match also hampered by high temperatures and humidity.

From vomiting to cramps: Djokovic's collapse after losing 8 consecutive games

In New York, his body betrayed him once again, requiring medical attention from the first set onward and causing him to vomit several times afterward. Nole was able to come back from a first-set deficit, but he paid the price for all his efforts in the fourth set: when he was leading 2-1 after an early break, he began to suffer cramps before completely breaking down, losing eight games in a row

Emotion washed over the Serbian's face as he faced the painful defeat, but he maintained his composure to congratulate an incredulous Navone at the net with a smile.