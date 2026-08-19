Anthropic surpasses OpenAI in revenue for the first time in the second quarter

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 18 de agosto, 2026

Anthropic surpassed OpenAI in revenue in the second quarter, marking a turning point in the battle for leadership in artificial intelligence. Claude's creator doubled its revenue to $11.6 billion during that period, the first time it has surpassed the company behind ChatGPT, and also posted a small operating profit.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI told investors its revenue grew 18% between the first and second quarters of this year, reaching $6.7 billion by the end of June, up from $5.7 billion in the previous period. The publication added that, at the same time, the company's operating losses widened, a development that, according to the sources cited, sparked discontent among shareholders who had hoped to see stronger signs that the company was closing the gap with Anthropic.

The financial report comes amid internal restructuring at OpenAI. Last week, the company parted ways with its chief revenue officer, Denise Dresser, after less than a year in the role. Her departure adds to a list of departures that includes figures such as former COO Brad Lightcap and Fidji Simo, once seen as a potential successor to CEO Sam Altman.

To explain the divergence between the two companies, the WSJ points to a slowdown in ChatGPT's growth combined with the success of Claude Code, Anthropic's programming tool that has gained traction among developers over the past year.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, OpenAI assured its investors that its growth rate has already rebounded following the launch of a new set of models in July, according to sources cited by the newspaper. OpenAI's financial results also come on the eve of an anticipated initial public offering, a process the company aims to undertake from a stronger market position.