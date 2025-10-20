Amazon Web Services begins to recover following outage that impacted millions of users globally
The crash affected pages and applications such as Amazon, Snapchat and Fortnite for several hours.
Amazon's cloud platform, AWS, spent several hours experiencing outages. After several hours, the company confirmed that services began to recover after the system crash that affected millions of customers around the world.
The company confirmed the information Monday morning in a message posted on its maintenance website.
The outage caused connection problems for websites and apps including Amazon, Snapchat and Fortnite.
“We can confirm significant error rates on orders sent” numerous web applications and online games, AWS reported. The company said the first disruptions were detected at 3:11 a.m. E.T.
Economy
"We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services. We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered. We continue to work towards full resolution and will provide updates as we have more information to share," the company stated.
Disney and The New York Times among those affected
According to Downdetector, major services including Disney and The New York Times were also affected.