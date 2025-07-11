China creates cyborg bees for use as military scouts

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de julio, 2025

The Chinese regime developed a shocking technological breakthrough that could change the history of covert military operations: cyborg bees - half insect, half machine - designed to act as military scouts on reconnaissance missions.

According to various reports, it is a fusion of biology and robotics that allows Chinese scientists to control the flight of real bees through electronic impulses directed at their brains.

The development was made by a team of researchers at the Beijing Institute of Technology, led by Professor Zhao Jieliang, who created the world's lightest brain controller, reportedly about 74 milligrams. Such a device would be installed on the back of a worker bee and would pierce its brain with three microneedles that would emit the signals needed to control its flight direction.

According to a study published in the Chinese Journal of Mechanical Engineering, as quoted by The Telegraph, 90% of the insects obeyed the commands in the tests conducted.

These cyborg bees, the study explained, could be used in military scenarios such as urban combat or anti-terrorist operations. They would also be very useful in search and rescue tasks in areas affected by earthquakes or other disasters due to their ability to access extremely confined spaces, where humans or conventional drones cannot reach.

"The micro devices can be equipped with cameras, listening devices and sensors that allow the insects to collect and record information, which can then be relayed back to their operator," The Telegraph reads. "Given their small size, they could also be used for discreet military or security operations as they would be able to crawl through small spaces that humans and larger robots wouldn’t be able to reach and do so without arousing suspicion."

The Chinese researchers also noted that insect-based robots inherit the mobility, camouflage and environmental adaptability of their biological hosts, outperforming current solutions in terms of stealth and operational longevity.

The development, which is surprising to the military industry, places China at the forefront of cyborg technology.

While there are still apparent limitations, such as the need for a lightweight power source and the variability of responses among various species, Professor Zhao's team is already working to improve the accuracy and expand the sensory capabilities of these micromachines.