'Totally unacceptable': Berlin accuses China of targeting German aircraft with laser in the Red Sea

Published by Leandro Fleischer 8 de julio, 2025

Germany has accused China of targeting a German aircraft in the Red Sea with a laser system from a military vessel.

The German military aircraft was conducting a security mission as part of the European Union’s Operation Aspides, aimed at countering Houthi terrorists — the Iranian-backed group in Yemen — to ensure safe navigation in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, and Persian Gulf.

The incident occurred while the German aircraft was conducting intelligence-gathering and other tasks related to protecting trade routes in the Red Sea, where Houthi forces have launched numerous attacks on vessels from various countries. This ongoing threat has prompted foreign intervention, including by U.S. forces, according to German and international media.

The German Defense Ministry stated that the laser system was aimed directly at the aircraft’s crew, posing a serious security risk. As a result, the mission was aborted, and the plane was forced to return to its base in Djibouti.

Berlin summoned China's ambassador



Berlin expressed strong indignation over the incident and summoned the Chinese ambassador to convey the German government’s displeasure. Officials described Beijing’s actions as “totally unacceptable,” stating that they endangered German personnel.

Repeated issue



Several past incidents have been reported in which Chinese vessels used laser equipment to blind pilots or disrupt aircraft operations, particularly in regions considered vital international transit routes.

Taiwan has reported hundreds of such incidents.