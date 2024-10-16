Amazon will build nuclear reactors to remain aligned with Agenda 2030

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

Amazon will build several small nuclear power reactors after reaching agreements with some companies in the sector in several states. The company founded by Jeff Bezos joins other technology giants such as Google that are involved in similar initiatives.

Amazon's goal is mainly to continue to invest in energies that are 100% renewable: a measure that is part of its 2030 objectives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) imposed by the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN).

"Nuclear is a safe source of carbon-free energy that can help power our operations and meet the growing demands of our customers, while helping us progress toward our Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040," Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman said in a statement.

"One of the fastest ways to address climate change is by transitioning our society to carbon-free energy sources, and nuclear energy is both carbon-free and able to scale—which is why it’s an important area of investment for Amazon. Our agreements will encourage the construction of new nuclear technologies that will generate energy for decades to come," he added.

Amazon to invest more than $500 million

Despite the fact that Amazon has not disclosed the total it will invest, some media outlets such as CNBC and Financial Times have reported that the number is to exceed $500 million.

It did announce the location of those projects. Specifically, the nuclear reactors will be built in Pensilvania, Virginia and Washington, in partnership with different energy companies such as Energy Northwest or Dominion Energy, among others.

With these projects, Amazon expects to generate more than 1,000 megawatts (MW) of nuclear energy, which will benefit both its own company and citizens.