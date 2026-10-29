The Miami Heat earned their first victory of the NBA season on Wednesday by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 129-117, thanks to a standout performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallied 24 points and 18 rebounds.

The victory came on the team's fifth attempt since the start of the season and following the addition of the Greek star, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), who was expected to propel Miami into the ranks of the Eastern Conference contenders.

Antetokounmpo, who had recorded a triple-double in the loss to the Dallas Mavericks two nights earlier, once again put on a standout performance. Bam Adebayo also contributed 24 points and nine rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins added 18 points.

The game also marked two individual milestones. Antetokounmpo reached 1,000 steals in his professional career, and Adebayo became the Heat's all-time leading rebounder by surpassing the 5,791 rebounds accumulated by Udonis Haslem.

Philadelphia comes back against Indiana

The Philadelphia 76ers improved their record to four wins and one loss after winning 114-109 over the Indiana Pacers in a hard-fought, back-and-forth game.

The Philadelphia team rallied after falling behind during a tough third quarter and managed to come back in the final stretch. Tyrese Maxey was instrumental with 27 points, 17 of which came in the final quarter.

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown added 20 points. LeBron James finished with 13 points and 10 assists.

The Pacers went into the game after announcing that their star Tyrese Haliburton would be out for about two weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Dallas ends Oklahoma City's unbeaten streak

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered their first loss of the season after losing 120-96 to the Dallas Mavericks.

The result prevented Oklahoma City from becoming the only team in NBA history to start three consecutive seasons with five wins and no losses.

Cooper Flagg led Dallas with 26 points and eight assists, in a performance that allowed the Mavericks to secure a decisive victory.

Dybantsa makes his NBA debut

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in the most recent NBA draft, played his first minutes as a pro in the Washington Wizards' 121-111 loss 121-111 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 19-year-old player had missed Washington's first four games due to a sprained ankle, but he started in his debut and scored 19 points.

Cleveland sealed the victory in the fourth quarter, with Donovan Mitchell as one of their key players, finishing with 19 points and seven assists.