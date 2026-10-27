China cuts ties with Mbappé after he mocked 'dictator' Mao Zedong

Kylian Mbappé, who finished second in the race for the Ballon d'Or, has caused a real stir with some remarks. The French soccer player from Real Madrid was censured in China after he mocked Mao Zedong, the first president of the Communist Republic.

Specifically, Mbappé reacted to a photoshopped image that went viral online, in which his face was superimposed on a picture of Mao, whom he described as "a Chinese dictator."

This controversy has led three brands that had him as their brand ambassador to announce the termination of their agreements.

"Our company firmly opposes any behavior that offends national sentiments and enforces a zero-tolerance policy in this regard. We are terminating all collaboration with Kylian Mbappé effective immediately," stated the beverage company Dongpeng, in remarks reported by AFP.

"Our company is ending all collaboration with Kylian Mbappé, effective immediately," dairy company Mengniu also announced. Cheese manufacturer Milkground made the same decision.

China: It is "natural" that there is "a common rejection"

The communist regime considered that it is "natural" for Chinese society to react against Mbappé.

In remarks reported by AFP, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that controversies such as those involving the French soccer player "hurt" China.

"Any comment or action that hurts the feelings of the Chinese people naturally faces a common rejection from all of Chinese society," Guo said.

One of the measures taken by Beijing was to stop broadcasting matches in which Mbappé plays, including those involving Real Madrid, a team with a large following in the country. This decision is temporary.

Mbappé apologizes

Mbappé was quick to apologize for his actions. In a statement written in Mandarin Chinese, as well as in French and English, the soccer player said he was "remorseful" for some "clumsy remarks" about Mao.

"I apologize to everyone who was offended by my words. That was not my intention at all. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry," Mbappé wrote. "During a recent interview, I reacted to a photo of myself. My remarks were clumsy, and I now understand that they have hurt many people in China and within the Chinese community around the world."