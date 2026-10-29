The Milwaukee Brewers paid tribute to Bob Uecker, the team's legendary voice for 54 years, after winning their first World Series. The memory of the broadcaster, who passed away in January 2025 at the age of 90, was present during the celebrations of the historic victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Christian Yelich, one of the Brewers' leading players, offered some heartfelt words to Uecker during an interview with Fox reporter Ken Rosenthal after Milwaukee sealed a 4-1 in Game 5 of the final, played this Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"He’s smiling, man, he’s smiling. I really wish he could’ve been here to see this. That would have meant everything. He's been with us a lot. We keep him close to our hearts," Yelich said.

Uecker passed away on January 16, 2025, at the age of 90, after a private battle with cancer. However, his legacy has lived on in the Brewers' culture and the team's connection with its fans.

Admiration for the announcer was also evident before the start of Game 5, when some fans left cans of beer next to his statue.

The tribute extended to television broadcasts. During the fourth game of the series, Fox commentator Joe Davis emulated Uecker's famous call to describe Cooper Pratt's home run in the twelfth inning: "A high fly ball! Deep to left field! Keep going, keep going—it's gone!"

Davis explained to MLB.com that he had grown up listening to Uecker and that his talent as a broadcaster was, at times, overshadowed by his comedic genius. He also acknowledged that he had studied and listened to him for years, until he naturally incorporated parts of his style.

The Brewers' first championship was thus marked by the memory of a figure who, for more than five decades, gave voice to the team's history. As Yelich put it, the title was also for Uecker.