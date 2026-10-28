Film producer Kathleen Kennedy, who has worked on films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982),

The Sixth Sense (1999), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), among others, will be in charge of overseeing the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Specifically, Kennedy will oversee the content and aesthetics of both galas, which play a crucial role in every edition of the world's premier sporting competition.

Casey Wasserman, president of LA28 (as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games are known), praised Kennedy for having "an exceptional gift for storytelling."

"Kathleen is a legend. She is one of Hollywood's all-time greats, with an exceptional gift for storytelling," Wasserman said in a statement reported by AFP.

"When the stars align to focus the world's attention on Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, I can't think of anyone better than Kathleen to evoke the magic of Hollywood," he added.

Kennedy, incredibly happy

For her part, the film producer said she was extremely happy to be able to take part in the ceremonies for the upcoming games, an event she is a huge fan of.

"The Olympic Games have been a major part of my life," Kennedy said. "My husband and I have attended practically every games since Los Angeles in 1984, and sports continue to be one of the great experiences that bring us together."

The opening ceremony of the upcoming Olympic Games is scheduled for July 14, 2028, and the closing ceremony for July 30. Meanwhile, the opening and closing ceremonies for the LA28 Paralympic Games will take place on August 15 and 27, respectively. All of them will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium.

Kennedy, who has worked closely with Steven Spielberg throughout her career, is one of Hollywood's most renowned producers. In addition to the films mentioned, she has worked on other hits such as Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, Star Wars and Jurassic Park, as well as on productions such as Hook (1991), Seabiscuit (2003), Munich (2005), War Horse (2011) and Lincoln (2012).