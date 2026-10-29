The contributions of the Hispanic players were crucial to the Milwaukee Brewers' historic victory; on Wednesday, they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 of the World Series to secure the franchise's first Major League Baseball title in its 58-year history.

Milwaukee had an outstanding season, with 103 wins in the regular season and an 11-2 record in the postseason. On their way to the championship, the Brewers eliminated the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers—the reigning two-time champions—and finally the Rays, representing the American League.

Among the key players in the victory was the Venezuelan William Contreras, who was named World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP), who finished the Fall Classic with eight hits in 21 at-bats, a .381 batting average, one double, and four RBIs.

The catcher also had an outstanding performance throughout the postseason, with a batting line of .373/.448/.588, an OPS of 1.036, two doubles, three home runs, and nine RBIs. In addition, he caught four runners attempting to steal a base during the World Series.

With this honor, Contreras added another achievement to his career and earned his second championship ring, after winning one with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 as a backup catcher.

Jackson Chourio made history in the postseason

Another standout player was the Venezuelan Jackson Chourio, just 22 years old, who posted impressive stats during the Fall Classic.

The outfielder batted .458, with 11 hits in 24 at-bats, two doubles, four runs scored, and two RBIs. Among batters with at least five at-bats in the World Series, he led in both batting average and on-base percentage, also at .458.

Chourio also reached 32 career postseason hits before turning 23, surpassing the record set by Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, who had recorded 31 before that age. The Venezuelan reached the mark in 25 games, while Jones needed 45 games.

During the first four games of the World Series against Tampa Bay, Chourio also tied Babe Ruth by recording 10 hits.

Uribe and Senzatela pitched out of the bullpen

Hispanic players also made a significant contribution to Milwaukee's bullpen, particularly thanks to the performances of the Dominican Abner Uribe and the Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela.

Uribe pitched 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, with five strikeouts and one walk during the World Series. For the postseason as a whole, he posted a 1.54 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched.

For his part, Senzatela, who joined the Brewers midway through the season in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, allowed one unearned run in 2.1 innings during the Fall Classic.

Throughout the postseason, the Venezuelan reliever pitched 4.1 innings with an ERA of 0.00, although he allowed two unearned runs.