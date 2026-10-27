Jay-Z will headline 2027 Super Bowl halftime show

After several years working behind the scenes, Jay-Z will take the stage this time. The rapper and entrepreneur will be the headliner of the halftime show for

Super Bowl LI, which will be played on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The NFL and Apple Music confirmed the news Monday night on social media in the middle of the game. The announcement confirmed what the media outlet Puck had reported days earlier, citing industry sources. The video chosen for the occasion shows Jay-Z in the stands, in black and white, with a goat on his lap, in a nod to the acronym GOAT, "the greatest of all time." Playing in the background is "Allow me to reintroduce myself," the opening line of his song "Public Service Announcement (Interlude)."

The choice has a special significance. Since 2019, Roc Nation, Jay-Z's entertainment company, has been a partner of the NFL and produces the show, and the artist himself has been involved in selecting the most recent performers. Last year, Hispanic artist Bad Bunny was chosen.

According to league commissioner Roger Goodell, that moment had been in the works from the very beginning.

"When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him," he said.

With 25 Grammy Awards, Jay-Z will take the most-watched stage on American television three decades after his recording debut.

"From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey," the artist said in a statement.