Donald Trump headlined an event in Chillicothe, Ohio on Wednesday. With the midterm elections just days away, he promoted his economic agenda and endorsed the candidacies of Senator Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate for governor. It was the president's third visit to the state in October, following stops in Vandalia and Youngstown.

On Wednesday night, Trump continued his tour of various states in the run-up to the midterm elections. In addition to Ohio, he has already visited Mississippi and Texas this week. He will wrap up his tour in South Carolina and Florida.

During his speech, the Republican praised the work of Vice President, JD Vance, who heads the Task Force on Fraud Elimination. In addition, Trump referred to the investments that have already been announced for the state since his return to the White House. He cited SoftBank, Cleveland-Cliffs, General Motors, Bayer, U.S. Paper Mill and the Navy's submarine repair center — which will be built in Cleveland — as examples.

On the issue of public safety, he said he would seek to enact "the death penalty for large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers and anyone who kills a police officer."

Trump then invited Husted and Ramaswamy onto the stage to address the audience at Ohio University's Shoemaker Center.

"When Barack Obama was president, he said all of those manufacturing jobs are going to go away. Let's get used to it. Since Donald Trump has been president in the last twenty months, we've added 10,000 manufacturing jobs right here in Ohio," said Husted, who will face off on Nov. 3 against former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

"Very simple premise. President Trump puts Americans first. I'm going to put Ohioans first. We're going to fight for you, and we're going to win this election next Tuesday night. Get out and vote. Let's get the job done, and we're taking America and Ohio to the next level," Ramaswamy said. The businessman will run for governor, and his Democratic opponent is Amy Acton, who served as director of the Ohio Department of Health from 2019-20.