Reese scores 30 as Dream stun Valkyries to level WNBA finals

Angel Reese scored a game-high 30 points as the Atlanta Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries 79-65 to level their best-of-seven WNBA Finals series on Monday.

Three-time WNBA All-Star and reigning defensive player of the year Reese delivered a huge performance at both ends of the court as Atlanta bounced back from their game one defeat on Saturday.

As well as leading the scoring, Reese also came up big on the defensive end with 16 rebounds, two blocks and a steal to subdue Golden State's Chase Center home crowd.

"I'm just doing whatever it takes to win," Reese said in an on-court interview following the victory.

"This environment is tough to play in. Shout out to the fans and shout to my team though -- we came and fought.

"Game one was tough for us but we moved on and turned the page and got back to who we are."

Reese received scoring support from Alisha Gray with 18 points while Jordin Canada also reached double figures with 13 points.

Golden State's game one hero Gabby Williams was restricted to 14 points while Tiffany Hayes also finished with 14.

The series now heads back to Atlanta for game three on Wednesday, with game four scheduled for Friday.

Both teams are chasing a first WNBA title. The Dream have come up empty in three prior trips to the Finals, most recently in 2013.

The Valkyries, who last year became the first WNBA expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season, are now contending for the title in their second.