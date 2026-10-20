Niners hold off Commanders to stay perfect in NFL

The San Francisco 49ers held off a late rally from the Washington Commanders to claim a 23-17 victory and preserve their perfect start to the NFL season on Monday.

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for two touchdowns as the in-form 49ers moved to a league-best 6-0 record at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

But the 49ers were made to work hard for victory after Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels led a second-half fightback that fell just short.

San Francisco had appeared to be strolling towards a routine win after quarterback Brock Purdy found tight end George Kittle in the endzone to cap a nine-play 64-yard drive in the first quarter.

Washington responded with a 51-yard field goal from Drew Stevens but San Francisco were soon leading by 10 points after McCaffrey rushed from the one-yard line to make it 13-3.

Another close-range McCaffrey touchdown in the second quarter after a 14-play 69-yard drive took San Francisco into a 20-3 lead at half-time.

A 33-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro made it 23-3 to the 49ers early in the third quarter and seemingly on course for a comfortable victory.

Washington though began fighting back late in the third quarter with Daniels hitting Stefon Diggs for a touchdown to make it 23-10.

Daniels tossed a second touchdown midway through the fourth quarter when he found Rachaad White to help take the score to 23-17.

The Washington defense forced San Francisco to punt twice on their next two possessions and that left the Commanders one last chance to snatch a winning score.

That drive ended with Daniels sacked at the Washington 42-yard line to end the game.