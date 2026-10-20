Jalen Hurts will be sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis

Concerning news from the NFL. Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and one of the league's best players, will be sidelined indefinitely while he recovers from deep vein thrombosis with bilateral pulmonary embolisms that he was diagnosed with.

Despite how serious the medical report may sound, his agent, Nycole Lynn, and the Eagles reassured fans, stating that Hurts is doing well and his prognosis is "very good."

"Over the last few days, Jalen Hurts has received comprehensive medical evaluations by specialist doctors. Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli," they said in a statement.

"He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. "blood thinners"). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football," they added. "Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery."

According to reports by journalists Adam Schefter (ESPN) and Ian Rapoport (NFL Network), Hurts could be sidelined for the remainder of the season. The injury is considered to have been “caused” by a blow to his left calf.

Hurts, who led the Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LIX (2025) against the Kansas City Chiefs, played in the franchise's first five games this season. He threw for a total of eight touchdowns.