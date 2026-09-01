He's retiring for Argentina, but he'll stay in Miami: Leo Messi's economic legacy continues to grow in the US

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 31 de agosto, 2026

It has been an intense several months on both a personal and athletic level for Lionel Messi. In addition to playing a stellar World Cup at age 39 and leading Argentina to another final, he had to say goodbye to his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away on Aug. 8 after a prolonged illness. Today, Messi announced his official retirement from the Argentine national team in a heartfelt message on Instagram: "It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul, but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave my all—not just in recent years when we won everything, but before that as well—and I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you proud to be Argentine through soccer. There's not much time left, and chapters are coming to a close—and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved and will always love being on the national team. I've given everything I have; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some truly great young players coming up who deserve to be there."

With these words, Messi, perhaps the greatest soccer player in history, said his final goodbye to the national team whose jersey he's worn since June 29, 2004, the date he made his debut with the "Albiceleste" in an impromptu friendly against Paraguay. Now, with the Argentine national team no longer on the horizon, the captain of Inter Miami will continue his career in the MLS, where his athletic—and especially financial—legacy is already significant.

An impressive financial legacy

Messi's arrival in the U.S. changed Inter Miami forever. Since July 2023, the club has gone from being just another team in the MLS standings to becoming the league's most valuable franchise. According to data from Sportico cited by The Wall Street Journal, the team's valuation jumped from $585 million in 2022—before Messi's arrival—to about $1.45 billion in 2026. Its annual revenue was around $200 million last year, placing Inter Miami among the few teams in the league with gains exceeding $100 million.

Messi's contract itself is a testament to the extent to which the club designed its financial structure with a star of his caliber in mind. According to the MLS Players Association, his guaranteed annual compensation is $20.4 million, although the actual value of the deal is much higher because it includes an equity stake in the club once he retires as a player. Last year, he extended his contract with Inter Miami through the 2028 season.

That impact isn't limited to the club's offices. The opening, just a few weeks ago, of the new Nu Stadium, with a capacity of 26,700 spectators, is the centerpiece of Miami Freedom Park, a $1 billion development spanning 131 acres that includes more than 1 million square feet of retail, entertainment, office and hospitality space. According to the WSJ, construction of the stadium gained momentum precisely after Messi's arrival in the city, as he is a true sensation at every match—especially in the final stretch of an improbable and glorious career. No one wants to miss the chance to see him find the back of the net one last time.

Moreover, his drawing power isn't limited to home games. In March, an away match against D.C. United, played in Baltimore, drew more than 72,000 fans, setting a home attendance record for that opponent.

The phenomenon also extended beyond the strictly soccer-related aspects on the field. Miami Gardens hosted the 2024 Copa América final, which Messi's Argentina team won, and the following year it hosted eight FIFA Club World Cup matches. This summer, the same venue hosted seven World Cup games. At the same time, international soccer organizations moved part of their operations to the city. For example, in 2024, FIFA opened a new office for its legal and compliance division in the Miami area—previously based in Zurich—while F.C. Barcelona, where Messi came up through the ranks and played most of his career, moved its U.S. commercial operations from New York to Miami last year. This year, the Argentine Football Association also plans to open a new office and training complex in the area. According to AFA Commercial Director Leandro Petersen, this project was already underway but was accelerated following Messi's arrival at the club.

Messi also makes waves in real estate

The "Messi effect" is also being felt in The Sunshine State's real estate sector. Messi owns a condo in Sunny Isles Beach and a beachfront home in Fort Lauderdale, and last year he added a contract for four units at Cipriani Residences Miami to his portfolio. Developers interviewed by the WSJ agree that his purchases have a direct ripple effect on the value of and interest in those buildings and their surroundings. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, nearly half of the buyers of new-construction, pre-construction and converted condos in South Florida are international buyers. According to industry agents, true soccer fans are becoming an increasingly significant force among this segment.

Tourism and the hospitality industry round out their economic impact. The hotel occupancy rate in Miami-Dade County reached 74% last year, the fourth highest in the United States, according to STR data cited by the Miami Chamber of Tourism. Bars and restaurants report significant increases in sales on game days. At Grails Miami, a sports bar in Wynwood with a capacity of 400 people, revenue triples and staff numbers double when Inter Miami plays, according to its general manager.

How much longer will we be able to enjoy Messi's talents?

On Saturday, August 29, Messi put on yet another soccer masterclass, scoring four goals against Montreal in Inter Miami's 7-1 victory, where he also provided an assist. However, even though Leo Messi remains at the top of his game and in peak physical condition, without the Argentine national team—his primary sporting motivation—on the horizon, all that remains is to await the twilight of a glorious career for a soccer player who has won absolutely everything at both the international and club levels. With his contract running through 2028, Messi still seems to have the skill and desire to keep playing for a while longer, which is tremendously positive news for Inter Miami and its executives, who hope that the economic impact of the Argentine star will continue to yield the maximum possible returns to recoup a multimillion-dollar and successful investment.