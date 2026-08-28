Opponents for the top favorites in Champions League group stage

Draw ceremony for the group stage of the 2026–2027 UEFA Conference League soccer tournament AFP

Published by AFP 28 de agosto, 2026

These will be the opponents of the favorites in the 2026-2027 Champions League group stage, according to the draw held this Thursday in Monaco:

PSG (FRA)

Barcelona (home), Manchester City (away), Roma (home), Aston Villa (away), Galatasaray (home), Villarreal (away), Slovan Bratislava (home), Como (away)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Arsenal (home), Atlético Madrid (away), Betis (home), Manchester United (away), Bodo/Glimt (home), Lille (away), Slavia Prague (home), Viking (away)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Inter Milan (home), Arsenal (away), PSV Eindhoven (home), Roma (away), RB Leipzig (home), Shakhtar Donetsk (away), LASK Linz (home), AEK Athens (away)

Liverpool (ENG)

Atlético Madrid (home), Inter Milan (away), Porto (home), Bruges (away), Villarreal (home), Fenerbahçe (away), Lens (home), LASK Linz (away)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Liverpool (home), Real Madrid (away), Club Brugge (home), Borussia Dortmund (away), Shakhtar Donetsk (home), Feyenoord (away), Stuttgart (home), Slovan Bratislava (away)

Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (home), Barcelona (away), Sporting Lisbon (home), Porto (away), Napoli (home), RB Leipzig (away), AEK Athens (home), Lens (away)

Arsenal (ENG)

Real Madrid (home), Bayern Munich (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Betis (away), Lille (home), Napoli (away), Sabah (home), Slavia Prague (away)

Barcelona (ESP)

Manchester City (home), Paris Saint-Germain (away), Aston Villa (home), Sporting Lisbon (away), Feyenoord (home), Galatasaray (away), Como (home), Sabah (away)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Bayern Munich (home), Liverpool (away), Manchester United (home), PSV Eindhoven (away), Fenerbahçe (home), Bodo/Glimt (away), Viking (home), Stuttgart (away)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Inter Milan (home), Arsenal (away), Betis (home), Aston Villa (away), Villarreal (home), Bodo/Glimt (away), AEK Athens (home), Sabah (away)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (home), Barcelona (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Bruges (away), Fenerbahçe (home), Galatasaray (away), Viking (home), Slavia Prague (away)

Manchester United (ENG)

Bayern Munich (home), Atlético Madrid (away), Roma (home), Sporting Lisbon (away), RB Leipzig (home), Villarreal (away), Sabah (home), Como (away)